Golf-Two-time defending champ Nordqvist takes first-round LPGA lead
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Qatar Masters at the par-72 course on Saturday in Doha 270 Chris Wood (Britain) 67 70 64 69 271 George Coetzee (South Africa) 69 67 70 65 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 66 70 66 275 Steve Webster (Britain) 69 71 67 68 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 67 66 71 276 Anthony Wall (Britain) 66 71 70 69 Branden Grace (South Africa) 70 68 67 71 Simon Khan (Britain) 67 73 64 72 277 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 67 71 74 65 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 69 67 73 68 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 69 70 68 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 69 68 69 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 72 68 69 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 70 67 69 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 67 72 70 278 Justin Rose (Britain) 68 71 71 68 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 71 71 68 68 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 69 70 70 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 69 69 70 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 67 69 71 71 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 68 68 68 74 279 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 72 72 64 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 69 72 71 67 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 65 70 76 68 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 71 68 71 69 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 68 72 70 69 David Howell (Britain) 69 73 68 69 Brett Rumford (Australia) 67 73 69 70 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 68 73 68 70 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 68 71 69 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 68 67 71 73 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 68 68 73 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 68 68 70 73 280 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 69 72 70 69 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 66 71 73 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 71 69 68 72 281 David Horsey (Britain) 68 72 72 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 71 68 70 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 68 72 71 282 Richard Green (Australia) 68 73 68 73 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69 68 71 74 283 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 71 72 68 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 72 71 71 69 Mark Foster (Britain) 71 71 72 69 Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 69 74 70 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 72 71 70 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 68 71 70 74 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 73 67 69 74 284 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 72 71 72 69 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 71 71 70 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 71 72 70 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 69 72 72 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 73 69 70 72 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 70 73 69 72 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 72 67 72 73 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 66 73 72 73 Romain Wattel (France) 72 70 69 73 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 68 69 71 76 285 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 73 73 69 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 71 74 70 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 71 69 73 72 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 71 69 73 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 72 69 70 74 286 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 71 72 74 69 Simon Dyson (Britain) 71 72 72 71 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 71 72 71 72 287 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 73 70 75 69 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 69 74 72 288 Gregory Havret (France) 70 69 74 75 290 Lee Slattery (Britain) 70 73 75 72 Scott Henry (Britain) 69 74 72 75 291 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 71 73 75 293 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 71 74 76 295 Paul Waring (Britain) 73 69 76 77
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.