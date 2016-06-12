Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Austrian Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Atzenbrugg -13 Wu Ashun (China) 69 72 65 69 -12 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 64 76 67 69 -11 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 69 68 69 -10 James Morrison (Britain) 70 72 68 68 -9 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 67 70 68 74 -8 Gary Stal (France) 67 71 76 66 Chris Wood (Britain) 71 71 70 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 68 69 70 73 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 71 68 72 -6 Chris Paisley (Britain) 71 73 66 72 Chris Hanson (Britain) 71 74 67 70 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 74 68 68 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 71 74 67 70 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 69 74 68 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 74 69 69 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 73 73 68 68 Nick Cullen (Australia) 71 73 68 70 Richard Lee (Canada) 71 76 66 69 -4 Steve Webster (Britain) 71 73 69 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 74 72 67 71 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 72 74 68 70 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 70 76 71 67 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 69 74 68 73 -3 Borja Virto (Spain) 70 69 73 73 Scott Henry (Britain) 70 74 68 73 -2 Stuart Manley (Britain) 71 75 70 70 Matthew Millar (Australia) 76 71 68 71 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 76 68 72 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 75 71 67 73 Marcus Kinhult (Sweden) 70 74 65 77 -1 Richard Bland (Britain) 72 73 72 70 Marc Warren (Britain) 73 71 77 66 Michael Hoey (Britain) 72 71 75 69 David Howell (Britain) 71 74 72 70 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 73 74 71 David Horsey (Britain) 69 77 72 69 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 72 71 69 75 0 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 72 75 73 68 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 74 70 74 70 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 73 72 70 73 Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 69 75 72 72 1 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 74 70 73 Marco Crespi (Italy) 70 71 73 75 Sam Walker (Britain) 73 72 71 73 Andrew McArthur (Britain) 75 71 70 73 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 70 76 70 73 Gregory Havret (France) 71 72 77 69 Lee Slattery (Britain) 73 74 68 74 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 71 75 73 70 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69 72 75 73 2 Daniel Im (U.S.) 73 74 72 71 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 74 71 71 74 Chiragh Kumar (India) 71 72 75 72 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 75 72 69 74 3 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 73 71 74 73 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 66 77 71 77 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 73 71 71 76 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 72 74 72 73 4 Daniel Gavins (Britain) 72 74 74 72 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 75 72 75 70 Matt Ford (Britain) 72 70 75 75 Cesar Costilla (Argentina) 74 72 74 72 5 Anthony Wall (Britain) 71 75 69 78 Ben Evans (Britain) 72 71 71 79 6 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 72 75 69 78 7 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 71 75 74 75
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste