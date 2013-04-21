Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Spanish Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Valencia Raphael Jacquelin wins play-off at the ninth extra hole 283 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 73 66 73 71 283 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 75 68 69 71 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 68 71 74 70 284 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 75 68 71 Paul Waring (Britain) 71 71 69 73 Marc Warren (Britain) 70 70 68 76 David Horsey (Britain) 71 74 66 73 285 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 73 69 73 70 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 70 73 72 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 71 72 70 72 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 68 74 73 286 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 72 74 70 70 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 71 70 74 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 73 70 71 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 71 72 71 72 287 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 74 71 75 67 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 78 68 72 69 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 71 74 72 70 Paul Casey (Britain) 72 70 72 73 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 74 72 68 73 288 James Morrison (Britain) 72 73 73 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 74 72 70 72 Lee Slattery (Britain) 75 71 70 72 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 69 76 69 74 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 73 68 75 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 71 70 78 289 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 70 73 78 68 Callum Macaulay (Britain) 73 71 74 71 Mark Tullo (Chile) 71 71 74 73 Phillip Price (Britain) 70 74 72 73 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 76 68 71 74 Julien Quesne (France) 72 70 73 74 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 67 75 75 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 72 73 70 74 290 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 72 71 77 70 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 69 73 77 71 Richard Finch (Britain) 70 73 76 71 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 72 71 74 73 Jarmo Sandelin (Sweden) 74 71 72 73 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 74 72 71 73 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 73 72 74 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 73 73 70 74 David Drysdale (Britain) 73 72 68 77 291 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 73 75 71 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 69 76 72 74 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 69 73 74 75 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 74 70 72 75 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 74 70 72 75 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 72 73 69 77 David Howell (Britain) 70 71 71 79 292 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 76 70 74 72 David Higgins (Ireland) 69 75 72 76 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 69 74 77 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 73 68 73 78 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 68 72 74 78 293 Carlos Aguilar (Spain) 71 72 80 70 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 73 67 81 72 Rhys Davies (Britain) 73 72 74 74 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 71 75 72 75 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 73 73 76 294 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 69 75 76 74 Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 71 71 76 76 Richard Green (Australia) 73 72 73 76 Christian Cevaer (France) 76 70 72 76 Seve Benson (Britain) 74 72 72 76 Victor Dubuisson (France) 74 70 72 78 295 Sam Little (Britain) 73 72 74 76 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 73 72 73 77 296 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 78 66 74 78 298 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 70 74 80 74 299 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 73 71 82 73 300 Gary Stal (France) 68 78 83 71 Guillaume Cambis (France) 77 69 76 78
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.