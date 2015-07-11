July 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Scottish Open at the par-70 course on Saturday in Gullane -12 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 64 65 69 -11 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 68 67 64 -10 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 63 66 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 66 67 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 66 68 66 -9 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 66 68 67 Russell Knox (Britain) 67 68 66 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 66 65 -8 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69 65 68 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 67 65 70 -7 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 65 68 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 69 67 67 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 67 67 69 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 67 69 67 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 66 68 Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 66 68 Gregory Havret (France) 66 68 69 -6 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 66 68 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 66 72 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 68 66 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 66 66 72 Justin Rose (Britain) 66 66 72 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 66 67 71 Shiv Kapur (India) 68 70 66 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 73 64 67 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 70 68 66 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 65 67 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 69 65 70 David Howell (Britain) 68 70 66 -5 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 73 65 67 Seve Benson (Britain) 65 69 71 Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 65 70 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 67 67 71 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 69 68 68 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 66 72 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 67 69 69 Richard Finch (Britain) 65 68 72 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 66 67 72 Marco Crespi (Italy) 69 68 68 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 67 69 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 68 67 70 Romain Wattel (France) 70 68 67 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 65 72 68 Chris Wood (Britain) 69 69 67 -4 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 66 68 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 66 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 70 67 69 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 70 67 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 68 70 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 66 68 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 65 67 74 Alexander Levy (France) 68 70 68 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 68 68 70 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 67 70 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 67 70 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 67 71 -3 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 70 68 69 Greig Hutcheon (Britain) 70 68 69 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 68 69 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 69 68 70 John Senden (Australia) 68 68 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 67 70 70 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 72 66 69 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 69 68 70 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 65 71 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 71 66 70 -2 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 68 69 71 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 67 71 70 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 69 69 70 Gary Stal (France) 66 68 74 -1 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 69 69 71 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73 65 71 Sebastian Soederberg (Sweden) 68 69 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 68 68 73 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 67 69 73 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 67 73 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 66 74 Benjamin Hebert (France) 68 70 71 0 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 71 66 73 Richard Bland (Britain) 70 68 72 2 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 70 67 75 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 67 67 78 3 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 65 70 78