Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Turkish Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Antalya 63 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 63 64 Ian Poulter (Britain) 64 65 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 65 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 65 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 65 67 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 67 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 67 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 67 Branden Grace (South Africa) 67 Romain Wattel (France) 67 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 67 Marc Warren (Britain) 67 Danny Willett (Britain) 67 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 67 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 68 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 68 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 Simon Dyson (Britain) 68 Alexander Levy (France) 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 68 69 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 69 David Lipsky (U.S.) 69 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 69 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 John Daly (U.S.) 69 David Lynn (Britain) 69 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 Chris Doak (Britain) 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 69 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 70 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 70 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 70 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70 Mark Foster (Britain) 70 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 Richard Green (Australia) 71 David Howell (Britain) 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 71 72 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 72 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 72 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 72 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 72 73 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 73 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 73 74 David Horsey (Britain) 74 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 74 Luke Donald (Britain) 74 Ross Fisher (Britain) 74 75 Darren Clarke (Britain) 75 Graeme Storm (Britain) 75 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 75 76 George Coetzee (South Africa) 76 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 76 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 76 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 76 77 Victor Dubuisson (France) 77 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 77 Julien Quesne (France) 77 79 Ali Altuntas (Turkey) 79 80 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 80 81 Ediz Kemaloglu (Turkey) 81 82 Alihan Afsar (Turkey) 82 Michael Hoey (Britain) 82