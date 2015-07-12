Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Scottish Open at the par-70 course on Sunday in Gullane -12 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 66 68 66 68 -11 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 66 68 67 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 68 67 64 70 -10 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 63 66 70 Marc Warren (Britain) 70 67 69 64 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 66 65 69 -9 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 65 68 68 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 64 65 69 73 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 67 69 66 -8 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 66 67 72 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 67 71 70 64 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 68 67 70 67 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 66 68 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 67 68 66 71 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69 65 68 70 David Howell (Britain) 68 70 66 68 -7 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 67 67 71 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 66 68 70 Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 66 68 70 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 67 67 69 70 Richard Finch (Britain) 65 68 72 68 -6 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 65 67 74 68 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 71 66 70 67 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 68 69 71 66 John Senden (Australia) 68 68 71 67 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 70 68 66 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 69 67 67 71 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 68 66 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 73 64 67 70 Alexander Levy (France) 68 70 68 68 -5 Chris Wood (Britain) 69 69 67 70 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 66 66 72 71 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 67 65 70 73 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 67 70 69 69 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 67 69 69 70 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 70 67 69 69 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 66 72 71 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 67 69 67 72 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 69 68 70 68 Gary Stal (France) 66 68 74 67 -4 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 69 65 70 72 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 73 65 67 71 Seve Benson (Britain) 65 69 71 71 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 66 67 72 71 Marco Crespi (Italy) 69 68 68 71 Gregory Havret (France) 66 68 69 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 66 68 70 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 72 66 69 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 66 72 71 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 69 68 70 69 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 66 67 71 72 Shiv Kapur (India) 68 70 66 72 -3 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 68 68 70 71 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 68 69 70 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 67 70 71 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 65 67 72 73 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 67 73 68 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 65 72 68 72 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 66 74 68 Benjamin Hebert (France) 68 70 71 68 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 67 71 71 -2 Mark Foster (Britain) 67 70 70 71 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 71 66 73 68 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 66 69 72 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 68 70 72 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 66 68 72 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73 65 71 69 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 69 69 70 70 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 68 68 73 69 -1 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 70 68 69 72 Greig Hutcheon (Britain) 70 68 69 72 Romain Wattel (France) 70 68 67 74 Richard Bland (Britain) 70 68 72 69 0 Justin Rose (Britain) 66 66 72 76 1 Sebastian Soederberg (Sweden) 68 69 72 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 65 71 74 2 Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 65 70 77 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 70 67 75 70 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 69 69 71 73 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 69 68 68 77 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 67 67 78 70 3 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 65 70 78 70 5 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 67 69 73 76
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12