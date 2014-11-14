Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Turkish Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Antalya holes played rounds -13 Ian Poulter (Britain) 14 64 -10 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 13 65 -9 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 15 69 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 16 65 -8 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 14 63 Branden Grace (South Africa) 12 67 -7 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 12 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 10 69 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 14 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 8 69 -6 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 16 65 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 13 67 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 10 67 -5 Danny Willett (Britain) 9 67 Romain Wattel (France) 11 67 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 10 68 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 10 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 8 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 13 68 -4 Lee Westwood (Britain) 10 70 David Lipsky (U.S.) 13 69 Alexander Levy (France) 14 68 Richard Bland (Britain) 13 71 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 11 67 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 9 73 Simon Dyson (Britain) 11 68 -3 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 10 70 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 9 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 11 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 10 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 12 68 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 12 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 13 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 12 72 -2 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 10 69 Chris Doak (Britain) 8 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 11 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 9 72 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 11 71 John Daly (U.S.) 12 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 12 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 12 70 Marcel Siem (Germany) 9 70 Mark Foster (Britain) 16 70 -1 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 9 73 David Lynn (Britain) 11 69 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 8 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 10 70 0 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 11 70 David Howell (Britain) 12 71 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 12 72 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 16 70 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 8 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 15 74 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 14 70 1 Darren Clarke (Britain) 15 75 Richard Green (Australia) 15 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 9 75 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 9 72 David Horsey (Britain) 8 74 2 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 17 72 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 15 76 Luke Donald (Britain) 14 74 Victor Dubuisson (France) 13 77 3 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 17 72 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 12 76 4 George Coetzee (South Africa) 12 76 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 16 67 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 16 76 5 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 16 77 6 Graeme Storm (Britain) 15 75 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 9 74 7 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 11 80 8 Julien Quesne (France) 16 77 12 Michael Hoey (Britain) 13 82 14 Ali Altuntas (Turkey) 13 79 16 Ediz Kemaloglu (Turkey) 16 81 23 Alihan Afsar (Turkey) 17 82