Golf-Nomura leads Texas Shootout by one shot
April 28 (The Sports Xchange) - Haru Nomura bogeyed her final hole Friday but maintained a one-shot lead after two rounds of the LPGA Texas Shootout in Irving, Texas.
Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Turkish Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Antalya holes played rounds -13 Ian Poulter (Britain) 14 64 -10 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 13 65 -9 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 15 69 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 16 65 -8 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 14 63 Branden Grace (South Africa) 12 67 -7 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 12 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 10 69 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 14 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 8 69 -6 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 16 65 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 13 67 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 10 67 -5 Danny Willett (Britain) 9 67 Romain Wattel (France) 11 67 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 10 68 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 10 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 8 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 13 68 -4 Lee Westwood (Britain) 10 70 David Lipsky (U.S.) 13 69 Alexander Levy (France) 14 68 Richard Bland (Britain) 13 71 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 11 67 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 9 73 Simon Dyson (Britain) 11 68 -3 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 10 70 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 9 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 11 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 10 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 12 68 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 12 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 13 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 12 72 -2 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 10 69 Chris Doak (Britain) 8 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 11 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 9 72 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 11 71 John Daly (U.S.) 12 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 12 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 12 70 Marcel Siem (Germany) 9 70 Mark Foster (Britain) 16 70 -1 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 9 73 David Lynn (Britain) 11 69 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 8 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 10 70 0 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 11 70 David Howell (Britain) 12 71 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 12 72 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 16 70 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 8 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 15 74 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 14 70 1 Darren Clarke (Britain) 15 75 Richard Green (Australia) 15 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 9 75 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 9 72 David Horsey (Britain) 8 74 2 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 17 72 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 15 76 Luke Donald (Britain) 14 74 Victor Dubuisson (France) 13 77 3 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 17 72 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 12 76 4 George Coetzee (South Africa) 12 76 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 16 67 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 16 76 5 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 16 77 6 Graeme Storm (Britain) 15 75 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 9 74 7 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 11 80 8 Julien Quesne (France) 16 77 12 Michael Hoey (Britain) 13 82 14 Ali Altuntas (Turkey) 13 79 16 Ediz Kemaloglu (Turkey) 16 81 23 Alihan Afsar (Turkey) 17 82
April 28 Pablo Larrazabal maintained his impressive form to card a six-under-par 66 and take the halfway lead at the China Open, three shots clear of Dylan Frittelli and overnight leader Alexander Levy.