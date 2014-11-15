Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Turkish Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Antalya holes played rounds -12 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 18 65 71 68 -11 Lee Westwood (Britain) 18 70 68 67 Marcel Siem (Germany) 18 70 69 66 Ian Poulter (Britain) 18 64 66 75 -10 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 18 69 67 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 18 67 70 69 -9 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 18 63 73 71 -8 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 18 70 66 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 18 67 75 66 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 18 73 65 70 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 70 71 67 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 18 67 69 72 John Daly (U.S.) 18 69 72 67 -7 Branden Grace (South Africa) 18 67 69 73 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 18 67 71 71 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 18 65 72 72 -6 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 18 67 72 71 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 18 70 70 70 -5 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 18 68 71 72 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 18 69 68 74 Chris Doak (Britain) 18 69 73 69 Romain Wattel (France) 18 67 71 73 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 18 68 72 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 75 71 65 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 18 65 73 73 David Lipsky (U.S.) 18 69 73 69 -4 Alexander Levy (France) 18 68 71 73 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 17 69 71 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 18 71 71 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 18 72 71 69 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 18 72 72 68 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 18 70 71 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 18 68 73 71 -3 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 18 73 68 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 18 72 68 73 David Howell (Britain) 18 71 71 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 18 71 69 73 Gregory Bourdy (France) 18 68 73 72 -2 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 18 69 70 75 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 18 70 73 71 Ross Fisher (Britain) 18 74 70 70 Richard Green (Australia) 18 71 74 69 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 18 72 72 70 Simon Dyson (Britain) 18 68 71 75 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 18 70 72 72 -1 David Lynn (Britain) 18 69 74 72 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 18 69 74 72 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 18 69 72 74 Luke Donald (Britain) 18 74 73 68 Victor Dubuisson (France) 18 77 68 70 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 18 68 72 75 0 David Horsey (Britain) 18 74 70 72 Marc Warren (Britain) 18 67 74 75 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 18 71 71 74 1 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 18 69 71 77 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 18 70 74 73 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 18 70 72 75 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 18 72 74 71 2 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 18 68 72 78 Darren Clarke (Britain) 18 75 70 73 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 18 76 70 72 George Coetzee (South Africa) 18 76 71 71 3 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 70 77 72 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 18 76 70 73 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 18 72 75 72 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 18 67 81 71 4 Mark Foster (Britain) 18 70 72 78 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 18 76 72 72 5 Graeme Storm (Britain) 18 75 77 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 18 77 71 73 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 18 80 71 70 8 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 18 74 77 73 11 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 18 72 76 79 12 Julien Quesne (France) 18 77 76 75 14 Michael Hoey (Britain) 18 82 75 73 27 Ali Altuntas (Turkey) 18 79 84 80 30 Ediz Kemaloglu (Turkey) 18 81 79 86 39 Alihan Afsar (Turkey) 18 82 86 87 TOP10 AFTER COMPLETE ROUND -12 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 65 71 68 -11 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 68 67 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 69 66 Ian Poulter (Britain) 64 66 75 -10 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 67 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 67 70 69 -9 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 63 73 71 -8 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 66 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 67 75 66 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 73 65 70 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 71 67 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 67 69 72 John Daly (U.S.) 69 72 67