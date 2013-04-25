Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Ballantines Championship at the par-72 course on Thursday in Seoul holes played rounds -5 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 18 67 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 18 67 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 18 67 Kim Gi-Whan (South Korea) 18 67 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 18 67 -4 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 18 68 Lee Jung-Hwan (South Korea) 18 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 17 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 16 -3 David Howell (Britain) 18 69 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 18 69 Ryu Hyun-Woo (South Korea) 18 69 Kim Dae-Sub (South Korea) 18 69 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 18 69 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 18 69 Javier Colomo (Spain) 18 69 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 15 Lee Dong-Ha (South Korea) 9 -2 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 18 70 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 18 70 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 18 70 Marc Warren (Britain) 18 70 Hwang Jung-Gon (South Korea) 18 70 Romain Wattel (France) 18 70 Berry Henson (U.S.) 18 70 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 18 70 Mark Foster (Britain) 12 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 12 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 11 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 11 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 10 Lee Slattery (Britain) 10 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 10 -1 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 18 71 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 18 71 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 18 71 Shiv Kapur (India) 18 71 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 18 71 Han Min-Kyu (South Korea) 18 71 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 18 71 Hong Soon-Sang (South Korea) 18 71 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 18 71 Shin Yong-Jin (South Korea) 18 71 Kim Hyung-Sung (South Korea) 16 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 16 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 16 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 15 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 15 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 13 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 12 Brett Rumford (Australia) 9 Moon Kyong-Jun (South Korea) 9 Keith Horne (South Africa) 9 0 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 18 72 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 18 72 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 18 72 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 18 72 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 18 72 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 72 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 18 72 Maeng Dong-Seop (South Korea) 15 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 15 Simon Dyson (Britain) 14 Victor Dubuisson (France) 14 Tetsuji Hiratsuka (Japan) 13 Hu Mu (China) 13 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 12 Wu Ashun (China) 11 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 11 Gregory Havret (France) 10 Tsai Chi-Huang (Taiwan) 9 Robert Coles (Britain) 9 Kim Chang-Yoon (South Korea) 9 Zhang Lianwei (China) 9 Joo Heung-Chol (South Korea) 8 1 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 18 73 Lee Sang-Hee (South Korea) 18 73 Mo Joong-Kyung (South Korea) 18 73 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 18 73 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 18 73 Masanori Kobayashi (Japan) 18 73 Kim Kyung-Tae (South Korea) 16 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 15 Kang Kyung-Nam (South Korea) 14 Anirban Lahiri (India) 13 Park Jun-Won (South Korea) 11 Lee Kyung-Hoon (South Korea) 11 Lee Joon (South Korea) 9 Park Jae-Kyung (South Korea) 9 Kalle Samooja (Finland) 9 Jung Ji-Ho (South Korea) 9 Darren Beck (Australia) 9 Scott Barr (Australia) 8 Christian Cevaer (France) 8 2 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 18 74 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 18 74 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 18 74 Park Sang-Hyun (South Korea) 18 74 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 18 74 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 18 74 Marcus Both (Australia) 18 74 Byun Jin-Jae (South Korea) 18 74 Lee Sung (South Korea) 18 74 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 18 74 Kim Seng-Yong (South Korea) 18 74 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 18 74 Chinnaswamy Muniyappa (India) 18 74 Park Hyun-Bin (South Korea) 17 Angelo Que (Philippines) 15 Choi Ho-Sung (South Korea) 15 James Morrison (Britain) 13 Julien Quesne (France) 13 Lee Ki-Sang (South Korea) 10 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 10 Chung Joon (South Korea) 9 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 8 3 Son Joon-Eob (South Korea) 18 75 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 18 75 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 18 75 Graeme Storm (Britain) 18 75 Thomas Levet (France) 18 75 Gunn Charoenkul (Thailand) 18 75 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 18 75 Scott Hend (Australia) 17 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 15 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 15 Hwang Inn-Choon (South Korea) 13 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 12 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 12 Kim Bong-Jin (South Korea) 10 Hsieh Chi Hsien (Taiwan) 8 4 Kim Do-Hoon (South Korea) 18 76 Liang Wenchong (China) 18 76 Paul Casey (Britain) 18 76 Kang Wook-Soon (South Korea) 18 76 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 16 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 15 Richard Finch (Britain) 13 Choi Jin-Gyu (South Korea) 8 5 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 18 77 Baek Joo-Yeob (South Korea) 18 77 Himmat Rai (India) 18 77 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 18 77 Bang Doo-Hwan (South Korea) 18 77 David Gleeson (Australia) 13 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 13 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 13 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 10 Joonas Granberg (Finland) 9 6 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 15 Chan Yih-Shin (Taiwan) 13 Digvijay Singh (India) 10 7 Cho Min-Geun (South Korea) 18 79 Kim Woo-Hyun (South Korea) 18 79 9 Jonathan Moore (U.S.) 18 81 WDW Lee In-Woo (South Korea) TOP10 AFTER COMPLETE ROUND -5 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 67 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 67 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 67 Kim Gi-Whan (South Korea) 67 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 67 -4 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 68 Lee Jung-Hwan (South Korea) 68 -3 David Howell (Britain) 69 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 69 Ryu Hyun-Woo (South Korea) 69 Kim Dae-Sub (South Korea) 69 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 69 Javier Colomo (Spain) 69
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.