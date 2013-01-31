Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dubai Desert Classic at the par-72 course on Thursday in Dubai 62 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 62 63 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 63 65 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 65 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 65 Chris Doak (Britain) 65 66 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 66 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 66 Paul Casey (Britain) 66 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 66 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 66 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 66 67 Mark O'Meara (U.S.) 67 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 67 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 67 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 67 Marc Warren (Britain) 67 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 67 68 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 68 Richard Bland (Britain) 68 Thomas Levet (France) 68 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 68 Justin Walters (South Africa) 68 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 68 Anthony Wall (Britain) 68 Romain Wattel (France) 68 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 68 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 68 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 Keith Horne (South Africa) 68 Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 68 Simon Khan (Britain) 68 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 68 Seve Benson (Britain) 68 69 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 69 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 69 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 John Parry (Britain) 69 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 69 James Morrison (Britain) 69 Lee Slattery (Britain) 69 Tom Lewis (Britain) 69 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 69 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 69 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 69 David Drysdale (Britain) 69 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 69 Steve Webster (Britain) 69 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 69 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 69 70 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 David Howell (Britain) 70 Robert Rock (Britain) 70 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 70 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 70 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 70 Simon Dyson (Britain) 70 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 Gregory Havret (France) 70 Paul Waring (Britain) 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 70 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 70 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 70 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 70 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 70 71 Scott Henry (Britain) 71 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 Michael Hoey (Britain) 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 71 William Harrold (Britain) 71 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 Max Williams (Britain) 71 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 71 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 72 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 72 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 72 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 72 Barry Lane (Britain) 72 73 Robert Coles (Britain) 73 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 73 Chris Paisley (Britain) 73 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 73 Richard Finch (Britain) 73 Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 Mark Foster (Britain) 73 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 73 Richard Green (Australia) 73 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 73 Michael Harradine (Switzerland) 73 74 Christian Cevaer (France) 74 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 74 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 74 Ross Bain (Britain) 74 Masanori Kobayashi (Japan) 74 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 74 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 74 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 74 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 74 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 74 75 James Busby (Britain) 75 David Horsey (Britain) 75 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 75 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 75 Zane Scotland (Britain) 75 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 75 Muhammad Munir (Pakistan) 75 76 Peter Erofejeff (Finland) 76 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 76 Faycal Serghini (Morocco) 76