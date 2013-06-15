UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour St Omer Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Lumbres 209 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 74 70 65 Baptiste Chapellan (France) 72 68 69 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 67 71 71 210 Seve Benson (Britain) 75 65 70 211 Max Glauert (Germany) 77 65 69 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 73 68 70 Victor Riu (France) 68 71 72 212 Jamie Elson (Britain) 75 69 68 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 74 69 69 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 72 66 74 213 Agustin Domingo (Spain) 74 71 68 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 75 70 68 Jeppe Huldahl (Denmark) 73 67 73 214 Daniel Im (U.S.) 73 72 69 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 74 70 70 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 74 70 70 215 Gareth Shaw (Britain) 76 69 70 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 73 71 71 Rhys Davies (Britain) 77 67 71 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 73 71 71 Francois Calmels (France) 73 71 71 Scott Henry (Britain) 72 69 74 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 69 75 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 70 70 75 Daniel Vancsik (Argentina) 73 67 75 216 Edouard Dubois (France) 71 74 71 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 75 67 74 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 71 74 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 69 71 76 Chris Hanson (Britain) 71 68 77 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 71 68 77 217 Jose-Filipe Lima (Portugal) 74 71 72 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 73 72 72 Anthony Snobeck (France) 76 69 72 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 73 71 73 218 Ake Nilsson (Sweden) 71 74 73 Charles-Edouard Russo (France) 73 72 73 Christophe Brazillier (France) 75 70 73 Gary Orr (Britain) 73 71 74 Thomas Norret (Denmark) 75 69 74 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 74 70 74 Florian Praegant (Austria) 73 70 75 Carl Suneson (Spain) 72 71 75 Luke Goddard (Britain) 75 67 76 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 74 68 76 219 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 73 71 75 Gary Boyd (Britain) 76 68 75 Mathieu Decottignies Lafon (France) 75 69 75 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 73 70 76 Gary Stal (France) 75 68 76 Damien Perrier (France) 77 66 76 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 71 72 76 Benjamin Hebert (France) 74 68 77 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 73 70 76 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 73 68 78 220 Garry Houston (Britain) 74 70 76 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 72 71 77 Roope Kakko (Finland) 72 71 77 221 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 75 70 76 Raul Quiros (Spain) 75 70 76 Taco Remkes (Netherlands) 75 70 76 Paul Dwyer (Britain) 73 70 78 Thomas Fournier (France) 71 71 79 222 Paul Maddy (Britain) 72 72 78 Sam Little (Britain) 74 70 78 223 Tom Murray (Britain) 75 70 78 225 Lionel Weber (France) 75 70 80 Marco Crespi (Italy) 75 68 82
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.
RANCHO MIRAGE, March 30 French veteran Karine Icher fired a five-under-par 67 to grab the early first-round lead on Thursday over an impressive chasing pack at the ANA Inspiration, the first women's major of the year.