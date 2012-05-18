May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the World Match
Play Championship group stage on Friday in Casares, Spain.
Rafael Cabrera-Bello(Spain) beat Richard Finch (Britain) 4&2
Richard Finch (Britain) beat Martin Kaymer (Germany) by 1 hole
Robert Rock (Britain) beat Darren Clarke (Britain) by 2 holes
Justin Rose (Britain) beat Darren Clarke (Britain) 6&4
Retief Goosen (South Africa) beat Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium)
by 1 hole
Retief Goosen (South Africa) beat Charl Schwartzel (South
Africa) 4&3
Robert Karlsson (Sweden) halved with Jbe Kruger (South Africa)
Graeme McDowell (Britain) beat Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 4&3
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) beat Tetsuji Hiratsuka (Japan) 5&4
Sergio Garcia (Spain) beat Tetsuji Hiratsuka (Japan) by 4&2
Paul Lawrie (Britain) halved with Camilo Villegas (Colombia)
Camilo Villegas (Colombia) beat Peter Hanson (Sweden) 6&4
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) beat Branden Grace (South Africa) 2&1
Branden Grace (South Africa) beat Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 4&3
Tom Lewis (Britain) beat John Senden (Australia) by 1 hole
Ian Poulter (Britain) beat Tom Lewis (Britain) 4&3