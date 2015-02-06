Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Malaysian Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Kuala Lumpur. The cut was set at 146. 133 Lee Westwood (Britain) 66 67 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 68 65 136 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 66 137 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 71 66 Paul Waring (Britain) 69 68 138 Richard Bland (Britain) 68 70 Richard Lee (Canada) 69 69 139 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 73 140 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 71 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 70 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 70 Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 69 71 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 70 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 68 72 Robert Rock (Britain) 70 70 141 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 72 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 70 71 Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 67 74 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 67 74 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 72 69 142 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 73 69 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 71 71 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 72 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 70 72 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 74 68 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 69 73 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 73 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 73 69 143 Nathan Holman (Australia) 72 71 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 74 69 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 71 72 Wang Jeung-Hun (South Korea) 77 66 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 71 72 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 73 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 74 69 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 71 Shiv Kapur (India) 72 71 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 76 67 Julien Quesne (France) 71 72 Romain Wattel (France) 70 73 144 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 76 68 Mark Foster (Britain) 71 73 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 68 76 Lu Wei-Chih (Taiwan) 77 67 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 74 Gregory Havret (France) 72 72 Shukree Othman (Malaysia) 73 71 Sam Brazel (Australia) 73 71 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 73 71 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 72 72 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 70 74 Angelo Que (Philippines) 72 72 145 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 71 74 Ramasamy Nachimuthu (Malaysia) 73 72 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 73 Michael Hoey (Britain) 75 70 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 73 72 Simon Dyson (Britain) 72 73 Hung Chien-Yao (Taiwan) 75 70 Scott Hend (Australia) 73 72 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 73 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 69 76 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 73 146 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 70 76 Rashid Khan (India) 73 73 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 74 72 Liang Wenchong (China) 74 72 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 73 73 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 74 72 Richard Finch (Britain) 73 73 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 79 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 77 69 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 73 73 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 69 77 147 DNQ Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 76 71 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 77 70 Javier Colomo (Spain) 73 74 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 73 74 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 76 71 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 73 74 Anthony Kang (U.S.) 75 72 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 72 75 Unho Park (Australia) 73 74 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 76 71 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 71 76 David Howell (Britain) 73 74 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 72 75 Gary Stal (France) 72 75 148 DNQ Khor Kheng Hwai (Malaysia) 75 73 Simon Yates (Britain) 74 74 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 73 75 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 76 72 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 75 73 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 77 71 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 72 76 James Morrison (Britain) 73 75 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 75 73 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 74 74 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 73 75 Scott Barr (Australia) 70 78 Rahil Gangjee (India) 77 71 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 74 74 149 DNQ Arie Fauzi (Malaysia) 76 73 Yeh Wei-Tze (Taiwan) 75 74 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 73 76 Graeme Storm (Britain) 77 72 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 77 72 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 75 74 Airil Rizman (Malaysia) 74 75 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 76 73 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 80 69 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 75 74 Steve Lewton (Britain) 76 73 Shaifubari Muda (Malaysia) 77 72 150 DNQ Daeng Abdul Rahman Abdul Aziz (Malaysia) 76 74 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 74 76 Galven Green (Malaysia) 76 74 Iylia Jamil (Malaysia) 70 80 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 73 77 Siva Chandran Supramaniam (Malaysia) 74 76 Kalem Richardson (Australia) 78 72 151 DNQ Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 74 77 Arjun Atwal (India) 76 75 Hanafiah Jamil (Malaysia) 79 72 Wilson Choo (Malaysia) 76 75 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 76 75 Marco Crespi (Italy) 76 75 Adam Groom (Australia) 75 76 152 DNQ Simon Khan (Britain) 78 74 Namchok Tantipokhakul (Thailand) 78 74 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 79 73 153 DNQ Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 78 75 Shaaban Hussin (Malaysia) 78 75 Ben Leong (Malaysia) 81 72 154 DNQ Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 78 76 Kemarol Baharin (Malaysia) 76 78 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 76 78 155 DNQ Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 79 76 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 77 78 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 78 77 Gunn Charoenkul (Thailand) 76 79 156 DNQ Rattanon Wannasrichan (Thailand) 80 76 157 DNQ Marcus Both (Australia) 80 77 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 76 81 158 DNQ Daniel Brooks (Britain) 77 81 159 DNQ Sattaya Supupramai (Thailand) 80 79 Lam Yu Shuen (Malaysia) 84 75 Rizal Amin (Malaysia) 83 76 Lionel Weber (France) 83 76 Berry Henson (U.S.) 79 80 160 DNQ Jeong Jin (South Korea) 78 82 Syarif Yasin (Malaysia) 80 80 161 DNQ Chan Tuck Soon (Malaysia) 81 80 75 WDW Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 75 79 WDW Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 79