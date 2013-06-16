June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour St Omer Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Lumbres Simon Thornton wins play-off at the first extra hole 279 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 74 70 65 70 279 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 67 71 71 70 280 Seve Benson (Britain) 75 65 70 70 282 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 72 66 74 70 283 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 74 69 69 71 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 73 68 70 72 284 Jeppe Huldahl (Denmark) 73 67 73 71 Agustin Domingo (Spain) 74 71 68 71 Victor Riu (France) 68 71 72 73 285 Gary Orr (Britain) 73 71 74 67 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 70 70 75 70 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 75 70 68 72 Jamie Elson (Britain) 75 69 68 73 Max Glauert (Germany) 77 65 69 74 286 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 73 71 73 69 Daniel Vancsik (Argentina) 73 67 75 71 Scott Henry (Britain) 72 69 74 71 Francois Calmels (France) 73 71 71 71 Gareth Shaw (Britain) 76 69 70 71 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 73 71 71 71 Baptiste Chapellan (France) 72 68 69 77 287 Thomas Norret (Denmark) 75 69 74 69 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 69 71 76 71 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 69 75 72 Rhys Davies (Britain) 77 67 71 72 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 73 71 71 72 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 74 70 70 73 288 Christophe Brazillier (France) 75 70 73 70 Anthony Snobeck (France) 76 69 72 71 289 Roope Kakko (Finland) 72 71 77 69 Luke Goddard (Britain) 75 67 76 71 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 71 68 77 73 290 Paul Dwyer (Britain) 73 70 78 69 Gary Stal (France) 75 68 76 71 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 73 71 75 71 Gary Boyd (Britain) 76 68 75 71 Charles-Edouard Russo (France) 73 72 73 72 Jose-Filipe Lima (Portugal) 74 71 72 73 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 71 74 74 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 75 67 74 74 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 74 70 70 76 291 Sam Little (Britain) 74 70 78 69 Taco Remkes (Netherlands) 75 70 76 70 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 75 70 76 70 Mathieu Decottignies Lafon (France) 75 69 75 72 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 74 68 76 73 Chris Hanson (Britain) 71 68 77 75 Daniel Im (U.S.) 73 72 69 77 292 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 73 68 78 73 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 73 70 76 73 Florian Praegant (Austria) 73 70 75 74 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 74 70 74 74 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 73 72 72 75 293 Garry Houston (Britain) 74 70 76 73 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 73 70 76 74 Damien Perrier (France) 77 66 76 74 294 Benjamin Hebert (France) 74 68 77 75 Ake Nilsson (Sweden) 71 74 73 76 Edouard Dubois (France) 71 74 71 78 295 Marco Crespi (Italy) 75 68 82 70 Carl Suneson (Spain) 72 71 75 77 296 Tom Murray (Britain) 75 70 78 73 Thomas Fournier (France) 71 71 79 75 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 71 72 76 77 297 Paul Maddy (Britain) 72 72 78 75 Raul Quiros (Spain) 75 70 76 76 298 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 72 71 77 78 303 Lionel Weber (France) 75 70 80 78