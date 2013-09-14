WRAPUP 1-Golf-Garcia Masters Augusta to end major drought
* Third Spaniard to wear Green Jacket (Adds more detail, quotes)
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dutch Open at the par-70 course on Saturday in Zandvoort 200 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 65 66 201 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 64 67 70 202 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 65 70 67 Julien Quesne (France) 67 65 70 203 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 67 65 71 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 63 71 204 Robert Allenby (Australia) 65 71 68 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 68 67 69 205 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 68 68 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 68 68 Gregory Havret (France) 67 70 68 206 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 66 69 Wu Ashun (China) 69 68 69 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 70 68 68 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 68 69 69 Richard Bland (Britain) 67 71 68 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 66 73 67 207 David Horsey (Britain) 71 66 70 Paul Waring (Britain) 70 68 69 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 70 66 71 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 72 64 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 66 69 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 67 72 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 69 65 73 Anthony Snobeck (France) 68 66 73 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 71 68 David Drysdale (Britain) 69 64 74 208 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 68 67 73 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 67 72 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 68 67 73 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 69 66 73 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 70 65 73 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 65 66 77 209 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 70 71 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 65 73 71 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 67 72 Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 67 71 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 68 70 71 Richard Green (Australia) 70 66 73 Chris Paisley (Britain) 68 68 73 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 67 71 71 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 66 71 David Howell (Britain) 65 70 74 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 71 67 71 210 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 67 70 73 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 69 68 73 Alexander Levy (France) 73 65 72 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 69 67 74 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 64 74 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 71 72 Gary Orr (Britain) 65 70 75 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 68 71 71 211 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 71 66 74 Scott Henry (Britain) 69 69 73 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69 68 74 Richard Finch (Britain) 69 69 73 Rowin Caron (Netherlands) 73 65 73 212 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 68 74 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 68 74 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 71 68 73 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 67 74 213 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 73 65 75 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 68 76 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 69 68 76 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 70 68 75 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 68 75 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72 67 74 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 63 79 David Higgins (Ireland) 72 67 74 Christian Cevaer (France) 70 69 74 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 69 70 74 214 Robert Coles (Britain) 69 70 75 215 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 70 69 76 Seve Benson (Britain) 69 70 76 216 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 69 78 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 68 71 77 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 70 69 77 217 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 69 69 79
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 Two former U.S. Masters champions saw their fortunes diverge on Sunday as 2011 winner Charl Schwartzel rallied to finish third while 2013 victor Adam Scott slipped to a tie for ninth.