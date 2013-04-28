April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Ballantines Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Seoul Brett Rumford wins play-off at the first extra hole 277 Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 67 69 68 277 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 70 70 69 68 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 70 69 69 69 279 Romain Wattel (France) 70 69 71 69 280 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 71 71 69 281 Kim Hyung-Sung (South Korea) 71 69 74 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 72 73 65 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 70 68 75 68 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 67 69 74 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70 70 68 73 282 Hong Soon-Sang (South Korea) 71 71 73 67 Kim Gi-Whan (South Korea) 67 72 75 68 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 71 70 73 68 Kim Kyung-Tae (South Korea) 74 68 71 69 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 71 66 75 70 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 71 67 72 72 283 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 72 70 73 68 Joo Heung-Chol (South Korea) 70 70 74 69 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 67 77 69 70 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 72 69 72 70 Park Sang-Hyun (South Korea) 74 69 69 71 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 67 74 72 284 Hwang Jung-Gon (South Korea) 70 74 71 69 Wu Ashun (China) 75 65 73 71 Gregory Havret (France) 71 70 72 71 285 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 74 69 71 71 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 67 75 74 69 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 69 73 74 69 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 68 69 76 72 Berry Henson (U.S.) 70 70 77 68 286 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 68 73 74 71 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 73 71 70 72 Shiv Kapur (India) 71 71 74 70 Scott Hend (Australia) 76 66 72 72 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 69 74 72 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 71 69 73 73 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 73 70 75 68 David Howell (Britain) 69 73 76 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 68 71 73 74 287 Hu Mu (China) 72 69 74 72 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 71 69 76 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 70 73 71 73 Lee Slattery (Britain) 70 71 75 71 James Morrison (Britain) 72 66 75 74 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 71 67 79 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 74 70 74 69 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 72 70 74 Simon Dyson (Britain) 71 72 69 75 288 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 70 73 73 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 75 67 73 73 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 73 75 71 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 70 76 71 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 71 72 75 70 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 70 72 79 67 289 Kang Kyung-Nam (South Korea) 72 68 75 74 Liang Wenchong (China) 76 68 73 72 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 67 76 75 71 290 Ryu Hyun-Woo (South Korea) 69 73 73 75 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 67 73 76 74 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 72 69 71 78 Kim Seng-Yong (South Korea) 74 70 76 70 291 Han Min-Kyu (South Korea) 71 69 75 76 Darren Beck (Australia) 74 70 76 71 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 75 75 72 292 Shin Yong-Jin (South Korea) 71 71 74 76 Lee Sang-Hee (South Korea) 73 71 76 72 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 75 68 78 71 293 Choi Ho-Sung (South Korea) 73 70 75 75 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 69 73 78 73 294 Javier Colomo (Spain) 69 75 74 76 Maeng Dong-Seop (South Korea) 74 69 78 73 297 Park Hyun-Bin (South Korea) 73 70 74 80