HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Two
June 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour BMW International Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Munich 270 Ernie Els (South Africa) 63 69 69 69 271 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 68 69 65 69 272 Alexander Levy (France) 65 68 68 71 273 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 66 68 71 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 64 71 69 69 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 64 71 66 72 274 Huang Wenyi (China) 71 69 69 65 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 70 66 69 69 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 69 65 69 275 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 69 71 67 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 64 72 70 69 John Parry (Britain) 67 72 67 69 Paul Waring (Britain) 66 73 67 69 Marcel Siem (Germany) 67 68 69 71 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 66 71 67 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 68 67 71 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 66 67 72 276 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 71 73 66 Ross Fisher (Britain) 68 69 69 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 69 65 70 72 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 64 69 69 74 277 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 69 74 65 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 68 69 71 69 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 68 70 69 70 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 65 71 70 71 278 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 70 71 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 66 69 72 71 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 68 67 72 71 279 Justin Walters (South Africa) 67 73 74 65 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 67 69 72 71 Peter Fowler (Australia) 67 71 70 71 David Higgins (Ireland) 67 71 70 71 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 68 70 70 71 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 68 69 72 280 Brett Rumford (Australia) 70 68 74 68 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 75 65 72 68 Callum Macaulay (Britain) 69 68 74 69 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 73 70 69 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 69 72 70 James Morrison (Britain) 68 70 70 72 281 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 68 72 71 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 69 71 71 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 66 74 69 72 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 68 73 69 71 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 71 68 72 282 Robert Rock (Britain) 73 68 76 65 Seve Benson (Britain) 71 67 76 68 Anthony Snobeck (France) 70 71 72 69 Gary Stal (France) 68 68 74 72 Mark Tullo (Chile) 68 69 73 72 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 72 68 70 72 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 73 67 68 74 283 Paul Casey (Britain) 71 70 72 70 Shiv Kapur (India) 69 68 75 71 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 69 69 74 71 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 72 69 70 72 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 69 73 73 284 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 74 65 75 70 David Horsey (Britain) 68 73 73 70 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 70 74 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 68 73 70 73 285 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 69 71 74 71 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 70 71 73 71 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 66 70 77 72 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 69 72 72 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 69 71 72 73 David Drysdale (Britain) 68 72 72 73 286 Romain Wattel (France) 67 72 75 72 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 69 74 72 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 72 72 73 Pontus Widegren (Sweden) 71 70 72 73 287 Gary Orr (Britain) 73 68 73 73 Marco Crespi (Italy) 69 72 72 74 288 Chris Paisley (Britain) 69 72 74 73 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 66 73 75 74 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 66 74 74 74 291 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 71 77 73 Marc Warren (Britain) 72 68 76 75
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Latest news from second round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Friday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 After shocking the U.S. Masters field with a stunning opening round of 65, the windy conditions caught up with Charley Hoffman on Friday as he finished the second day with a three-over-par 75.