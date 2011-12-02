Dec 2 Leading second-round scores from the Hong Kong Open at the par-70 course on Friday. The cut was set at 142. 133 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 64 69 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 64 69 134 Panupol Pittayarat (Thailand) 69 65 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 68 66 135 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 65 70 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 65 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 70 65 136 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 69 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 66 David Horsey (Britain) 64 72 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 67 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 68 68 137 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 68 69 Darren Beck (Australia) 66 71 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 68 69 Berry Henson (U.S.) 69 68 138 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 69 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 69 69 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 68 70 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 70 68 139 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 66 73 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 67 Gregory Havret (France) 70 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 67 David Howell (Britain) 69 70 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 68 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 73 66 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 70 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories