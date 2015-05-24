May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Wentworth -21 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 71 64 67 65 -15 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 68 70 68 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 66 68 69 -13 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 73 68 66 -12 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 65 69 68 74 -11 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 74 67 67 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 71 65 72 -10 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 72 67 68 71 Julien Quesne (France) 72 70 68 68 -9 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 72 71 68 68 -8 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 73 67 70 Gregory Havret (France) 70 71 69 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 67 74 67 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 69 71 71 69 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 68 70 69 James Morrison (Britain) 71 66 75 68 -7 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 72 72 66 -6 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 70 73 67 72 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 72 71 69 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 69 73 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 68 74 71 69 -5 Graeme Storm (Britain) 78 64 70 71 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 72 70 69 72 Richard Green (Australia) 72 71 68 72 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 68 74 69 72 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 69 73 70 71 -4 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 67 71 72 74 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 72 73 70 69 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 69 74 69 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 73 70 73 68 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 76 68 66 74 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 73 71 69 71 Oliver Farr (Britain) 72 69 72 71 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 74 68 72 70 -3 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 74 70 69 72 David Lipsky (U.S.) 75 66 69 75 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 71 74 71 69 -2 Darren Clarke (Britain) 74 71 75 66 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 74 69 73 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 72 73 72 69 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 71 68 74 73 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 65 78 72 Luke Donald (Britain) 70 70 77 69 Justin Rose (Britain) 71 72 71 72 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 71 74 70 -1 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 74 68 71 74 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 73 71 73 70 Gary Stal (France) 74 70 70 73 Jason Palmer (Britain) 71 72 73 71 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 75 70 69 73 0 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 74 71 71 72 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 72 72 70 74 Alexander Levy (France) 70 71 75 72 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 74 69 70 75 1 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 75 68 73 73 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 73 69 75 Anirban Lahiri (India) 72 72 72 73 Tom Lewis (Britain) 72 73 72 72 2 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 68 77 70 75 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 73 72 73 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 74 71 72 73 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 69 75 72 74 3 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 73 70 75 73 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 69 75 76 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 73 72 70 76 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 74 66 74 77 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 71 73 75 4 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 76 69 74 73 Romain Wattel (France) 74 71 75 72 6 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 71 71 77 75 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 70 74 77 73 7 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 75 68 73 79 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 72 72 74 77 8 George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 70 75 79 Richard Finch (Britain) 73 70 75 78 9 Ian Ellis (Britain) 70 75 77 75