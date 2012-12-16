UPDATE 1-Golf-Mickelson to skip U.S. Open for daughter's graduation
* Could still compete under 'freaky' circumstances (Adds quotes, details)
Dec 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dunhill Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Malelane 264 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 67 64 64 69 276 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 69 67 70 277 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 70 68 71 68 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 68 70 68 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 73 71 64 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 66 65 74 72 278 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 68 70 70 Keith Horne (South Africa) 70 69 68 71 Steve Webster (Britain) 67 69 70 72 279 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 70 73 65 Richard Bland (Britain) 67 73 71 68 280 David Howell (Britain) 70 73 70 67 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 68 71 71 Branden Grace (South Africa) 68 71 67 74 281 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 69 70 74 68 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 70 71 69 71 Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 72 70 67 72 282 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 71 69 72 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 73 67 72 283 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72 70 71 70 Justin Walters (South Africa) 73 71 68 71 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 68 71 72 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 71 71 68 73 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 67 68 73 75 284 Desvonde Botes (South Africa) 75 69 69 71 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 73 70 69 72 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 71 70 70 73 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 69 70 70 75 David Drysdale (Britain) 69 72 68 75 285 Marc Warren (Britain) 73 71 75 66 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 74 70 73 68 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 69 71 74 71 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 74 67 71 73 Doug McGuigan (South Africa) 71 71 68 75 Louis De Jager (South Africa) 67 69 73 76 John Parry (Britain) 72 70 67 76 286 Richard Finch (Britain) 70 68 78 70 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 71 72 73 70 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 68 77 72 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 71 69 73 Vaughn Groenewald (South Africa) 72 70 69 75 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 69 72 77 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 72 68 69 77 287 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 74 67 75 71 Divan Van den Heever (South Africa) 73 71 69 74 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 70 70 72 75 288 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 75 68 75 70 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 67 77 72 72 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 71 69 79 289 Allan Versfeld (South Africa) 71 72 76 70 Sam Little (Britain) 72 69 76 72 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 69 74 77 Anton Haig (South Africa) 73 66 72 78 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 70 72 69 78 290 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 72 69 77 72 Graeme Storm (Britain) 68 74 76 72 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 71 75 73 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 71 71 74 74 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 70 74 71 75 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 73 72 75 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 70 73 67 80 291 Tyrone Mordt (South Africa) 71 67 80 73 Christiaan Basson (South Africa) 70 72 75 74 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 70 74 73 74 Ockie Strydom (South Africa) 69 69 76 77 292 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 75 69 75 73 George Murray (Britain) 73 69 73 77 293 Neil Cheetham (Britain) 73 71 75 74 295 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 69 72 79 75 300 James Kamte (South Africa) 70 72 74 84 212 WDW Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 73 67 72
June 3 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dublin, Ohio -13 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 69 68 -10 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 67 -9 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 65 77 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 69 -8 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 66 72 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 70 -7 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 69 70