Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament scores

June 3 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dublin, Ohio -13 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 69 68 -10 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 67 -9 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 65 77 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 69 -8 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 66 72 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 70 -7 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 69 70