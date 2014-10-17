Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Hong Kong Open at the par-70 course on Friday in Hong Kong. The cut was set at 139. 131 Ernie Els (South Africa) 66 65 133 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 66 67 Cameron Smith (Australia) 68 65 Scott Hend (Australia) 67 66 134 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 64 70 Angelo Que (Philippines) 65 69 Julien Quesne (France) 67 67 Marcus Both (Australia) 67 67 Seve Benson (Britain) 68 66 Lu Wei-Chih (Taiwan) 66 68 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 69 65 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 67 67 Lee Slattery (Britain) 68 66 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 67 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 66 68 135 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 68 67 Richard Bland (Britain) 70 65 Adam Groom (Australia) 67 68 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 66 69 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 66 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 68 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 69 66 Mark Foster (Britain) 67 68 Jack Doherty (Britain) 68 67 136 Rahil Gangjee (India) 68 68 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 69 67 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 68 68 Shiv Kapur (India) 68 68 Sam Cyr (U.S.) 67 69 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 69 67 Craig Lee (Britain) 71 65 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 70 66 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 69 67 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 70 66 137 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 70 67 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 69 68 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 71 66 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 69 68 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 69 68 Chan Kim (U.S.) 67 70 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 67 70 Daniel Im (U.S.) 69 68 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 67 70 Paul Waring (Britain) 73 64 138 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 70 68 Javier Colomo (Spain) 68 70 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 70 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 69 69 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 71 67 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 69 69 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 69 69 139 Martin Rominger (Switzerland) 72 67 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 66 73 Tsai Chi-Huang (Taiwan) 71 68 Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 68 Stuart Manley (Britain) 68 71 James Heath (Britain) 66 73 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 67 72 James Morrison (Britain) 71 68 Wang Jeung-Hun (South Korea) 72 67 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 68 Anthony Wall (Britain) 68 71 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 69 70 Liang Wenchong (China) 70 69 Marco Crespi (Italy) 71 68 Mo Joong-Kyung (South Korea) 68 71 140 DNQ Matt Stieger (Australia) 69 71 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 68 72 Steve Lewton (Britain) 71 69 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 70 70 Unho Park (Australia) 68 72 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 73 67 Victor Riu (France) 69 71 Chan Shih-Chang (Taiwan) 71 69 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 69 71 Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 70 70 141 DNQ Zane Scotland (Britain) 69 72 Brinson Paolini (U.S.) 73 68 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 71 70 Scott Barr (Australia) 74 67 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 67 74 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 71 70 Jamie Elson (Britain) 70 71 Joonas Granberg (Finland) 72 69 Anthony Kang (U.S.) 72 69 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 70 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 71 Berry Henson (U.S.) 70 71 142 DNQ John Parry (Britain) 71 71 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 70 Boonchu Ruangkit (Thailand) 73 69 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 70 Lee Sung (South Korea) 70 72 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 68 74 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 72 70 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 67 75 Sam Walker (Britain) 69 73 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 72 70 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 70 72 Brett Rumford (Australia) 72 70 Steve Webster (Britain) 69 73 Chiragh Kumar (India) 71 71 Liu Yanwei (China) 70 72 143 DNQ Richard Lee (Canada) 73 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 75 68 Kim Gi-Whan (South Korea) 75 68 Simon Yates (Britain) 73 70 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 75 68 Justin Walters (South Africa) 72 71 144 DNQ Adam Gee (Britain) 73 71 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 72 72 Zhang Lianwei (China) 70 74 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 74 70 Phillip Archer (Britain) 71 73 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 70 74 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 73 71 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 71 73 Gunn Charoenkul (Thailand) 71 73 Lu Wen-Teh (Taiwan) 75 69 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 73 71 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 68 76 Himmat Rai (India) 74 70 Roope Kakko (Finland) 76 68 145 DNQ Rashid Khan (India) 73 72 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 79 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 76 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 74 71 146 DNQ Timothy Tang (Hong Kong) 70 76 Elmer Salvador (Philippines) 76 70 Dimitrios Papadatos (Australia) 71 75 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 73 73 Lam Chih Bing (Singapore) 69 77 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 76 70 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 74 72 Michael Regan Wong (Hong Kong) 74 72 Sam Brazel (Australia) 73 73 James Stewart (Hong Kong) 73 73 147 DNQ Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 70 77 Shinichi Mizuno (Hong Kong) 72 75 Sujjan Singh (India) 75 72 148 DNQ Rich Beem (U.S.) 73 75 149 DNQ Simon Wakefield (Britain) 73 76 Lee In-Woo (South Korea) 71 78 Roderick Staunton (Hong Kong) 70 79 150 DNQ Doug Williams (Hong Kong) 79 71 Jason Hak (Hong Kong) 78 72 Lin Wen-Tang (Taiwan) 75 75 151 DNQ Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 74 77 Wong Woon-Man (Hong Kong) 74 77 152 DNQ Namchok Tantipokhakul (Thailand) 76 76 153 DNQ Wilson Choy (Hong Kong) 74 79 Niklas Lemke (Sweden) 79 74 154 DNQ Adrien Saddier (France) 76 78 Martin Liu (Hong Kong) 77 77 79 WDW Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 79 76 WDW Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 76