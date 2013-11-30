HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Two
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Latest news from second round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Friday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 William McGirt erased an early bogey with two birdies to get within three strokes of overnight leader Charley Hoffman while top players looked to make a move on a chilly day at the U.S. Masters on Friday.