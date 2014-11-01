Alexander Levy of France tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the BMW Masters 2014 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI Frenchman Alexander Levy took advantage of ideal scoring conditions to card nine-under-par 63 and surge to a four-stroke lead after the third round at the BMW Masters on Saturday.

Levy rattled off nine birdies to post a 22-under 194 total with one round left at Lake Malaren, while Welsh Jamie Donaldson (62), boosted by an eagle at the par-four 16th, vaulted into second place on 18-under, with German Marcel Siem (65) another stroke behind in third place.

Halfway leader Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium shot 73 to plunge nine strokes off the pace.

Levy, 24, is seeking his third victory of the season on the European Tour.

