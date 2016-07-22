LONDON European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley wants to introduce a six-hole event incorporating a shot clock, music, different clothes and fewer clubs in an effort to attract more golf followers.

"Yes, there would be a shot clock," Pelley told BBC radio. "Yes, there would be music.

"Players would probably be dressed a bit differently. Maybe they would only play with five or seven clubs."

Authorities around the world are worried about slow play and the declining interest in golf and Pelley is keen to try a new format likely to feature top players representing their countries.

"It would probably be a country competition so you could see England playing Scotland in a six-hole matchplay," he explained.

"If you're not prepared to change you're not prepared to be innovative. If you're not prepared to actually take chances, then sports will fall behind."

Canadian Pelley took over as chief executive from George O'Grady last year.

