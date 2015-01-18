ABU DHABI Jan 17 Gary Stal's thoughts turned to his late mother Christine immediately after he sealed an emotional victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a par putt on the final green on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who thanked his parents in a green-side interview, later explained she passed away last May while he was playing the BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth.

"I thought about all the people that were looking at me, I thought about my mother, I thought about her a lot," the tearful 22-year-old told reporters.

The Frenchman's surprise victory -- he overturned Martin Kaymer's mid-round 10-stroke lead for a first European Tour title -- came after the world number 357 sunk seven birdies in a flawless final round of 65 to end on 269.

That was one stroke ahead of world number one Rory McIlroy and two clear of Kaymer, who between them own six majors.

"It's unbelievable to win," said Stal, who admitted his heart was racing when he became aware of the remarkable turnaround on the leader board.

Yet he did not let those feelings affect his discipline with the clubs.

"In life, I'm a little bit calm. I was (under) a lot of pressure on the last hole, but I kept calm," said Stal, whose win could propel him into the world's top 100.

"For the four days, my attitude has stayed the same. I've told myself at the beginning of the tournament that I wouldn't get upset, and it paid off. I thought if I could putt well, if I could play shot by shot, it would pay dividends. Therefore, I just kept the same way, the same attitude."

Stal also had some consoling words for Kaymer, whose uncharacteristic capitulation could thwart the 12th-ranked German's hopes of breaking back into the top 10.

"Obviously I feel for him and if I was in his shoes, I would feel in the dumps. But as a competitor, I'm very happy - that's part of the game," added Stal. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Pritha Sarkar)