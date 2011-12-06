Dec 6 The European Tour's season-long Race
to Dubai money-list contest ends with this week's Dubai World
Championship tournament. The following is a breakdown of the
prize money on offer:
$7.5 million Dubai World Championship
1. $1.25 million
2. $833,330
3. $487,500
4. $375,000
5. $300,000
6. $243,920
7. $217,500
8. $202,500
9. $187,500
10. $172,500
11. $157,500
12. $150,000
13. $142,500
14. $135,000
15. $127,500
$7.5 million Race to Dubai bonus pool
1. $1.5 million
2. $1.125
3. $750,000
4. $600,000
5. $525,000
6. $450,000
7. $412,500
8. $375,000
9. $337,500
10. $300,000
11. $262,500
12. $243,750
13. $225,000
14. $206,250
15. $187,500
