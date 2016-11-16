LONDON Nov 16 Henrik Stenson has been made an honorary life member of the European Tour in recognition of winning the British Open at Troon earlier this year.

The Swede, who is the Race to Dubai leader, also won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

"It is a great honour to join the exclusive club of people who have been awarded honorary life membership of the European Tour," he said. "That's definitely a special thing and something I will dearly cherish."

If Stenson wins this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai he will end the season as European No. 1 for the second time.

"It would be one of my finest achievements," said Stenson.

"It was pretty sweet to be here as Europe's No. 1 in 2013 and I don't think it would be any less sweet being here as Europe's No. 1 in 2016 with the season that I've had and winning the Open and some other fine performances throughout the year."

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)