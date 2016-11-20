DUBAI Nov 20 Sweden's Henrik Stenson has won European Tour's Order Of Merit for the second time in his career after none of his challengers could usurp his position on the final day of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Sunday.

The 40-year-old finished the tournament in some style, carding a seven-under round of 65. His rivals for the money-list title going into the season-ending event were compatriot Alex Noren, England's Danny Willett and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Toby Davis)