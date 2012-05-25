VIRGINIA WATER, England Former French Open champion Graeme Storm found it tough to crack a smile after a broken driver caused him to experience a remarkable roller-coaster second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.

The 34-year-old Briton worked in a cake factory before becoming a golf pro and life on the West Course at Wentworth was no piece of cake as he suffered a quadruple-bogey eight at the eighth and a double-bogey seven at the 12th.

Storm also dropped shots at the first, third, ninth and 13th but interspersed with a series of mishaps was some magical golf highlighted by an eagle three at the fourth and four birdies in the last five holes.

"It's been one of those weeks," the Englishman told Reuters in an interview on another sun-drenched day at Wentworth on the outskirts of London.

"The week couldn't have started any worse. I was on the practice range on Monday and the face of my driver cracked," said Storm after ballooning to a four-over-par 76 for a 10-over tally of 154.

"That's the reason why I've had lots of bogeys today. I was playing well coming in here and that's probably why I also managed to make a few birdies and an eagle," he added referring to his tie for seventh place in his previous European Tour appearance in Spain three weeks ago.

Storm finished 16th on the tour's money list after winning the 2007 French Open but has not reached the same heights since.

He slid to 50th on the order of merit in 2008, 49th a year later, 83rd in 2010 and 101st last year.

Even though Storm has struggled in recent seasons, he has become attached to his driver.

"I've had it for four years, I loved that driver," said Storm, who achieved a golfing first when his mother caddied for him at the 2000 U.S. Masters.

"But it's just unusable right now. The face is cracked right in the middle and it's gone concave."

Storm, who featured in the victorious Britain and Ireland team at the 2007 Seve Trophy, said he was finding it tough to adjust to his new driver.

"It has a totally different look, totally different feel and it's not been the best preparation for the sort of tree-lined course we are playing this week," he explained after missing the cut at the tour's flagship event.

"Getting a new driver is never easy. I've done a lot of work with manufacturers TaylorMade and I appreciate everything they've done but it is now a question of having to go back to the drawing board with it."

