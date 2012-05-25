By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 25 Former French
Open champion Graeme Storm found it tough to crack a smile after
a broken driver caused him to experience a remarkable
roller-coaster second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
The 34-year-old Briton worked in a cake factory before
becoming a golf pro and life on the West Course at Wentworth was
no piece of cake as he suffered a quadruple-bogey eight at the
eighth and a double-bogey seven at the 12th.
Storm also dropped shots at the first, third, ninth and 13th
but interspersed with a series of mishaps was some magical golf
highlighted by an eagle three at the fourth and four birdies in
the last five holes.
"It's been one of those weeks," the Englishman told Reuters
in an interview on another sun-drenched day at Wentworth on the
outskirts of London.
"The week couldn't have started any worse. I was on the
practice range on Monday and the face of my driver cracked,"
said Storm after ballooning to a four-over-par 76 for a 10-over
tally of 154.
"That's the reason why I've had lots of bogeys today. I was
playing well coming in here and that's probably why I also
managed to make a few birdies and an eagle," he added referring
to his tie for seventh place in his previous European Tour
appearance in Spain three weeks ago.
Storm finished 16th on the tour's money list after winning
the 2007 French Open but has not reached the same heights since.
He slid to 50th on the order of merit in 2008, 49th a year
later, 83rd in 2010 and 101st last year.
Even though Storm has struggled in recent seasons, he has
become attached to his driver.
"I've had it for four years, I loved that driver," said
Storm, who achieved a golfing first when his mother caddied for
him at the 2000 U.S. Masters.
"But it's just unusable right now. The face is cracked right
in the middle and it's gone concave."
Storm, who featured in the victorious Britain and Ireland
team at the 2007 Seve Trophy, said he was finding it tough to
adjust to his new driver.
"It has a totally different look, totally different feel and
it's not been the best preparation for the sort of tree-lined
course we are playing this week," he explained after missing the
cut at the tour's flagship event.
"Getting a new driver is never easy. I've done a lot of work
with manufacturers TaylorMade and I appreciate everything
they've done but it is now a question of having to go back to
the drawing board with it."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)