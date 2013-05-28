Tiger Woods walks up the fairway on the 18th hole during the final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane/Files

World number one Tiger Woods is to compete in the inaugural Turkish Open in Antalya in November, the European Tour said on Tuesday.

The $7 million event at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course in Belek will form part of the new Final Series on the Race to Dubai, Europe's lucrative end-of-season equivalent of the U.S. Tour's FedExCup competition.

Fourteen-times major winner Woods also featured in last year's unofficial World Golf Final in Turkey played at the nearby Antalya Golf Club.

That invitational eight-man tournament was won by Justin Rose who claimed a first prize of $1.5 million after he defeated fellow Briton Lee Westwood by one stroke in the final.

"I had a great time during my first visit to Turkey," Woods said in a news release. "The fans who came to watch made it a really special event and I'm looking forward to playing there once again."

The Turkish Open is to be held from November 7-10 and will have a 78-strong field.

The European Tour's inaugural Final Series also comprises two events in Shanghai, the $7 million BMW Masters from October 24-27 and the $8.5 million WGC-Champions Tournament from October 31-Nov 3.

The series offers a combined prize fund of $30.5 million and ends with the $8 million DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from November 14-17. (Editing by Ed Osmond)