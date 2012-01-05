Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
GEORGE, South Africa Dec 5 Major winners Darren Clarke, Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington will play in this month's Volvo Golf Championship, tournament organisers announced on Thursday.
South African Els and Ireland's Harrington, both winners of three major titles, and Briton Clarke, the 2011 Open champion, will compete for the 350,000 euro ($451,800) first prize at The Links in Fancourt from Jan. 19-22.
The Volvo Golf Championship is open only to European Tour players who have won an event on the previous year's tour, the only exception being current tour members with more than 10 European Tour victories. ($1 = 0.7747 euros) (Editing by Alan Baldwin)
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.