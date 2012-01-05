GEORGE, South Africa Dec 5 Major winners Darren Clarke, Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington will play in this month's Volvo Golf Championship, tournament organisers announced on Thursday.

South African Els and Ireland's Harrington, both winners of three major titles, and Briton Clarke, the 2011 Open champion, will compete for the 350,000 euro ($451,800) first prize at The Links in Fancourt from Jan. 19-22.

The Volvo Golf Championship is open only to European Tour players who have won an event on the previous year's tour, the only exception being current tour members with more than 10 European Tour victories. ($1 = 0.7747 euros) (Editing by Alan Baldwin)