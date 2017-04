DURBAN Jan 12 South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen won the first European Tour event of the calendar year for the fourth consecutive year when he retained his Volvo Golf Champions title at the Durban Country Club on Sunday.

Oosthuizen carded a final round 68 for a 12-under-par total of 276, one stroke ahead of compatriot Branden Grace.

The 2010 Open champion looked to have blown his chances when he carded a bogey on the 16th to fall a shot behind Grace, but back-to-back birdies in the final two holes put him in front.

Overnight leader Tommy Fleetwood of England managed a par round of 72 on Sunday to finish two shots behind Oosthuizen and tied third with Joost Luiten from Netherlands. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Josh Reich)