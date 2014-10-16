ASH, England Oct 16 A leading European Tour official has brushed aside Volvo's decision to drastically reduce its sponsorship of tournaments and is predicting a full calendar of events on next year's schedule.

The Swedish carmaker has supported a variety of competitions for more than a quarter of a century, including this week's World Match Play and the Golf Champions event in South Africa, but announced recently that the only tournament it would sponsor in 2015 would be the China Open.

"Other people may see it as a blow to the tour but we look at it a different way in that anyone who has supported the tour for 26 years is tremendous for us," chief operating officer and director of international policy Keith Waters told Reuters in an interview at the London Club on Thursday.

"We know companies can't carry on forever and to be fair to Volvo they are increasing their involvement in the China Open. It might not be great for events in Europe but they will continue their commitment to the China Open.

"It wasn't a huge shock when they announced they were pulling out. They had indicated they were going to make changes and we would have preferred a bit more time ahead of the Golf Champions event in January but no one is complaining," added Waters.

"We expect a full schedule of events next year, there may be one week that is not filled, and it is probably going to be a fuller schedule than in previous years."

Waters acknowledged the tour had suffered for several years in the wake of the global economic crisis but said the green shoots of recovery were visible.

At least two British events will fall by the wayside next year, the Wales Open and the Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland, but Waters said those holes would be plugged.

"We have been working hard to replace events in the UK and in mainland Europe and I think we are going to have some success when we announce the full schedule in November," he explained.

"We've already announced that the European Open is coming back, in Germany in September," added Waters of a tournament that was last staged in 2009.

"There are a lot of positive things around and hopefully by November people will see that tournaments like the Wales Open and Johnnie Walker Championship will be replaced by other events.

WORRYING TIME

"The global economic crisis five or six years ago was a hammer blow for the tour, it was a worrying time...but we've come through that and we are adding new sponsors and new events. I'm quietly confident things are on the up."

The World Match Play is celebrating its 50th anniversary edition this week and Waters is hopeful it will stay on the 2015 calendar although he hinted that it may go back to mainland Europe, rather than remain at the London Club.

"It's not confirmed yet but we fully expect the World Match Play to be on next year's schedule," he added. "It used to be an archetypal British event when it was held at Wentworth and then it became more European as the tour developed.

"Now the tour is more international the World Match Play is almost expected to travel," said Waters.

"It's been in Bulgaria and Spain in recent years. I don't know whether it'll travel further field, we'll just have to wait and see.

"Our intention is to announce the first sector of the 2015 schedule on Tuesday. We will then release the whole schedule probably at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November." (Editing by Toby Davis)