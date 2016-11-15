Golf Britain - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St. Andrews, Scotland - 9/10/16England's Danny Willett walks towards the 15th tee during the final roundAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic/File Photo

DUBAI Danny Willett has gone through a difficult spell since landing a surprise first major victory at the U.S. Masters in April but believes he is starting to see the first green shoots of golfing recovery.

The Englishman has managed just two top-10 finishes since his win at Augusta but a tie for 11th in Sunday's Nedbank Challenge in South Africa has given him extra belief for this week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

"It was nice to finally get a few nice rounds under-par and get some good feelings back and come to a golf course now that doesn't necessarily suit me 100 percent as much as it does the other guys," Willett told reporters on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is one of four players looking to finish the campaign as European number one.

The Englishman, the subject of verbal abuse from the American fans at last month's Ryder Cup following derogatory comments made by his brother, is up against Swedes Henrik Stenson and Alex Noren and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in his quest to win the money-list.

Willett must finish among the top-five in Dubai to have any hope of dislodging number one Stenson, the British Open champion.

"It could be an exciting week," he said. "It's been a very turbulent year.

"We've had the ultimate of highs and a few real lows the last few months. We've got four rounds of golf left in what's been a pretty long season.

"I'd love to finish first on the Race to Dubai at least once in my life," Willett added.

