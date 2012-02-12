Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

DUBAI Rafael Cabrera-Bello was the surprise winner of the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday after sinking a nerveless birdie on the 17th hole to end on 18 under par and beat Lee Westwood and Stephen Gallacher by one shot.

The unfancied Spaniard, 27, had started the day one shot behind overnight leader Westwood, but made three birdies on the back nine to clinch his second European Tour title, belying his world ranking of 119.

