DURBAN World number six Louis Oosthuizen fired a six-under-par 66 to overhaul third-round leader Scott Jamieson and win the Volvo Golf Champions by one shot on Sunday.

Jamieson had held a five-stroke advantage after 54 holes but seven birdies from the 2010 British Open champion Oosthuizen gave him a sixth European Tour win on 16-under 272 ahead of Briton Jamieson (72), who nearly holed a chip at the 18th to force a playoff. (Edited by Tom Pilcher)