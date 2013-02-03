Dutch striker Huntelaar rejoins Ajax on one-year deal
Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has rejoined Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a one-year deal after ending a long stint at German side FC Schalke, the former Dutch champions announced on Thursday.
DUBAI Briton Stephen Gallacher won the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday with a final-round 71 for a total of 266 in the European Tour golf event.
LONDON England bowler Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Champions Trophy with a side strain he picked up in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.