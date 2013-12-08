SUN CITY, South Africa A pair of eagles saw Denmark's Thomas Bjorn pull away from his challengers to win the $1.25-million first prize at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday with a 20-under-par total of 268.

Bjorn sank the eagles at the 10th and 14th for a final round seven-under-par 65 and a two-stroke victory, shrugging off a spirited challenge from Spaniard Sergio Garcia and overnight leader Jamie Donaldson of Wales.

Donaldson, who hit 70, and Garcia, with a 65, ended joint second with 18-under-par totals of 270 at the Gary Player Country Club.

The 42-year-old Bjorn had been three behind Donaldson while Garcia started the last round five off the pace but surged into contention with six birdies in his outward nine.

Garcia's birdie at the 14th brought him level with Bjorn at 18-under-par but the Dane immediately responded with his second eagle of the round to take a two-shot advantage from which he never looked back.

"The hole owed me from yesterday. I hit it in a divot and made six. Golf is funny in that way," Bjorn said at the trophy presentation.

A bogey for Garcia at the 16th effectively ended his challenge.

"I tried to be aggressive all day and drove the ball well," said Garcia. "I had just one bad swing on 16. But Thomas (Bjorn) played unbelievably and I needed to keep birdieing if I was to have a chance."

Donaldson, who led for two-and-a-half days, played steadily until the ninth hole where he dropped a shot and saw his lead cut to one before Bjorn overtook him one hole later.

But the Welshman went back into a tie for second place with Garcia after birdie on the 17th.

World number three Henrik Stenson of Sweden finished fourth on 272 after a last round 67, with Brendon de Jong of Zimbabwe fifth, ending on 273 after a 66.

This year marked the expansion of the event from a 12-man invitational tournament to a 30-man elite group and a slot on the new European Tour season. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Goodson)