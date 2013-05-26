VIRGINIA WATER, England May 26 Italian Matteo Manassero, 20, became the youngest winner of the PGA Championship at Wentworth when he beat Britain's Simon Khan with a birdie at the fourth hole of their sudden-death playoff on Sunday.

Britain's Marc Warren dropped out of the playoff after finding water off the tee at the first extra hole. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John Mehaffey)