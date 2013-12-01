UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
MALELANE, South Africa Dec 1 Holder Charl Schwartzel won the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday, a 17-under-par total of 271 giving him a four-shot victory over second-placed Briton Richard Finch.
It was the second tournament of the new European Tour season. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.
RANCHO MIRAGE, March 30 French veteran Karine Icher fired a five-under-par 67 to grab the early first-round lead on Thursday over an impressive chasing pack at the ANA Inspiration, the first women's major of the year.