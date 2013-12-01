MALELANE, South Africa Dec 1 Holder Charl Schwartzel won the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday, a 17-under-par total of 271 giving him a four-shot victory over second-placed Briton Richard Finch.

It was the second tournament of the new European Tour season. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)