Golf-Injured Moore out of U.S. Open, replaced by Putnam
June 8 American Ryder Cup player Ryan Moore has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open in Wisconsin due to an undisclosed injury, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Thursday.
May 27 List of PGA Championship winners on the European Tour since 1980: (British unless stated) 2012 Luke Donald 2011 Donald 2010 Simon Khan 2009 Paul Casey 2008 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 2007 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 2006 David Howell 2005 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 2004 Scott Drummond 2003 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 2002 Hansen 2001 Andrew Oldcorn (Britain) 2000 Colin Montgomerie 1999 Montgomerie 1998 Montgomerie 1997 Ian Woosnam 1996 Costantino Rocca (Italy) 1995 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 1994 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 1993 Langer 1992 Tony Johnstone (Zimbabwe) 1991 Seve Ballesteros (Spain) 1990 Mike Harwood (Australia) 1989 Nick Faldo 1988 Woosnam 1987 Langer 1986 Rodger Davis (Australia) 1985 Paul Way 1984 Howard Clark 1983 Ballesteros 1982 Tony Jacklin 1981 Faldo 1980 Faldo (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 8 American Ryder Cup player Ryan Moore has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open in Wisconsin due to an undisclosed injury, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Thursday.
June 7 World number eight Rickie Fowler hopes to use this week’s St. Jude Classic to fine-tune his game heading into the U.S. Open.