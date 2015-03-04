LONDON Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Justin Rose are to take turns in hosting the British Masters, an event that will return to the European Tour calendar this season for the first time in seven years.

The leading British quartet will help select the venue each season for the next four years and Poulter has kicked things off by opting to play the three million pounds ($4.58 million) competition at his local course at Woburn from Oct. 8-11.

"I am proud and delighted to be bringing the tournament to Woburn which is obviously a place that means a great deal to me," the Englishman said in statement on Wednesday.

"We have all been keen to get more tournaments on British soil and in England in particular."

It will be the 17th time that Woburn has hosted the tournament and the first since 2002 when Poulter was narrowly beaten to the title by his close friend Rose.

The return of the event means there will now be seven tournaments on British soil this year, the others being The Open, BMW PGA Championship, the new Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, the Scottish Open, the Irish Open near Belfast and the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

($1 = 0.6547 British Pounds)

