ABU DHABI Jan 27 Golf fans poured through
the gates on the Abu Dhabi sabbath on Friday to get a glimpse of
the world's top-ranked player, the former number one and the
pretender to the throne and the galleries were not disappointed.
Tiger Woods produced the sort of assured performance that
helped him compile a record 623 weeks at the top of the
rankings, returning a second-round 69 to move within two strokes
of the lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship.
Third-ranked Rory McIlroy (72) gave a spectacularly erratic
show that was good and bad in almost equal measure while an
unusually unsteady Luke Donald (72), world number one and the
other member of the three-ball, spent almost as much time in
desert sand as he did on grass.
The trio were followed by one of the biggest galleries to
assemble at a tournament in the Middle East.
Woods said he enjoyed the occasion and playing with the two
Britons, even though the toughness of the par-72 layout meant it
was impossible for the trio to share too much banter as they
plotted their way round.
"I had a good time out there but we were all focusing on our
game quite hard," the 36-year-old American told Sky Sports after
finishing on five-under 139, two behind leader Thorbjorn Olesen
of Denmark.
"We had a few conversations here and there but all in all it
was pretty quiet between us," added the 25th-ranked Woods.
"This course is playing difficult enough, it's not a
nine-birdie golf course so you can't laugh and joke your way
round. We had our heads down and the blinkers on."
If Friday was anything to go by, Woods is back to his best
and once again gunning for golfing glory.
Beset by injuries and personal problems in the last two
years, the 14-times major champion hinted he was getting his 'A
game' back together by winning the Chevron World Challenge last
month.
WORLD-CLASS TALENT
That victory in California came in a minor event against a
lesser field but this week's tournament is laden with
world-class talent, the lineup resembling a major championship
more than a regular European Tour event.
"I thought I played well today," said Woods. "I made a
couple of putts here and there but it was tough out there.
"The greens are a little bit quicker, a little bit dryer and
the rough seems to be getting deeper and more lush so it
certainly puts a premium on driving the ball in the fairway."
For the second day running Woods gave a controlled display
from tee to green and when the birdie chances came he grabbed
them, holing out especially well from six to eight feet.
McIlroy, expected to reach the summit of the rankings sooner
rather than later, finished on the same 139 total as Woods but
was up and down like a violinist's elbow.
He mixed six birdies with two bogeys and a pair of double
bogeys, the most notable coming at the ninth where he committed
a rules breach by using his hand to sweep sand away on the
fringe of the green.
McIlroy put his mistake down to a lack of knowledge and a
loss of concentration.
"Luke said, 'I don't think you can do that,' and then I was
like, 'Oh no, I can't, can I?', and it turned a four into a
six," explained the 22-year-old Northern Irishman after
incurring a two-shot penalty.
McIlroy said he was impressed with Woods's performance over
the opening 36 holes.
"He has definitely got the ball under control, seems
confortable and of course he's only had two bogeys in two days,"
said the U.S. Open champion.
"He's not making many mistakes, he's very consistent and his
ball flight is good. I'm looking forward to battling against him
at the weekend."
Donald struggled all day with his driver and could only
manage a 72 for 143, one under.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London
on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)