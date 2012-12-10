LONDON Dec 10 World number one Rory McIlroy won the 2012 European Golf Writers Trophy on Monday after a spectacular season during which he landed his second major title and topped the money-list on both sides of the Atlantic.

The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who added the U.S. PGA Championship to the U.S. Open crown he bagged in 2011, finished ahead of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup team in the voting.

"Wherever we play the golf writers are there helping to promote our sport and give a voice to golf and therefore I am delighted to win their award," he said in a statement.

"I hope to give them plenty more good things to write about in 2013," added McIlroy who claimed a total of five tournament victories this year. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Julien Pretot)