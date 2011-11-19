Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
- Nov 19 Leading scores from the completed second round of the rain-effected European PGA Tour's Iskandar Johor Open on Saturday in Johor Bahru (par-71) 129 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 64 65 131 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 64 67
James Morrison (Britain) 66 65
Gregory Bourdy (France) 64 67 133 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 63 70 134 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 67 67
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 67 67
Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 69 65
Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 67 67
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 64 70 135 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 68 67
Rhys Davies (Britain) 70 65
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 64
Darren Beck (Australia) 70 65
Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 64
Manuel Villegas (Colombia) 72 63
Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 68 67 136 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 66
Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 65 71
Peter Karmis (South Africa) 70 66
Jamie McLeary (Britain) 66 70
Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 67
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 67
Michael Hoey (Britain) 69 67 137 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 69 68
Steve Webster (Britain) 69 68
Sam Walker (Britain) 70 67
Anthony Kim (U.S.) 68 69
Guido van der Valk (Netherlands) 69 68
Danny Willett (Britain) 69 68
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 68 69 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.