Matt Every set a new course record with a flawless round of 63 to grab a three shot lead after the first round of the Texas Open in San Antonio on Thursday.

Every's nine-under par bogey free round bettered by a stroke the 64 shot at the TPC course by Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy in 2010.

"No bogies is always good no matter what course," Every told reporters. "I didn't even know what the course record was until I got done.

"I kind of kept going and got a few good breaks in the middle of the round to keep the momentum going and then (it) added up to nine-under."

Every, who was watched by his heavily pregnant wife, had some luck on the first hole when he pulled his approach shot badly wide.

"That was really lucky. Pulled it. Knew it was going to be no good and then it hit the rocks and kicked up right next to the green. One of the best breaks I've ever gotten and -- I've been on the other end of those. I'll take it," he said.

Hunter Haas was also bogey-free as he shot a six-under 66 crowned perfectly with an eagle on the par-five final hole where he blasted his approach shot to just five feet from the pin.

"I caught a good one and flushed it down there and the caddy today told me we're down there this far, you better go for it," said Haas.

"I was kind of in between clubs and I decided to hit just a little easy cut three-wood and just came off perfect. It's nice to finish like that," he added.

Ben Curtis was another player to get through the opening round without a bogey as he made a five-under 67.

The best performing international player was Sweden's Fredrik Jacobson who shot 68 for a share of a five-way tie for fourth.

