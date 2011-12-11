Luke Donald of England watches his shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Dubai World Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Factbox on world number one Luke Donald of Britain, who on Sunday became the first golfer to win the European Tour and U.S. PGA Tour money-list titles:

* Born December 7, 1977 in Hemel Hempstead, England.

* Turned professional in 2001. Won the Southern Farm Bureau Classic the following year, becoming the 11th U.S. PGA Tour rookie to earn more than $1 million in his first season.

* Won the European Masters and Scandinavian Masters on the European Tour in 2004.

* Member of the victorious European Ryder Cup teams in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

* Won the World Cup for England in partnership with Paul Casey in 2004.

* Moved into the world top 20 in 2006 and later in the year made the top 10 after winning the Honda Classic.

20ll SUCCESS

* Won the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February, beating Martin Kaymer 3&2 in the final. It was his third U.S. PGA Tour victory but his first in an elite World Golf Championship event.

* Finished tied for fourth at the 2011 U.S. Masters after winning the par-three tournament at Augusta.

* Beat Lee Westwood in a playoff at the PGA Championship at Wentworth in May, replacing his compatriot as world number one.

* Despite poor showings at the U.S. Open and British Open, Donald won the Scottish Open in between the two majors in early July and recorded another top-10 finish at the year's final major, the U.S. PGA Championship in August.

* Donald maintained his consistency until the U.S. PGA Tour's season-ending Disney Classic where, having to win to pip American Webb Simpson for the money-list title, he fired a closing eight-under 64 to claim his fourth victory of the season.

* Came under pressure from world number two Rory McIlroy in the race to win the European Tour order of merit. When the Northern Irishman failed to win the Dubai World Championship, it was confirmed Donald would finish top.

* Donald is a keen amateur artist who earned a degree in art theory and practice at Northwestern University in the U.S.

