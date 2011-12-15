LONDON Dec 15 Twice major winner Sandy
Lyle and BBC television commentator Peter Alliss will be
inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame next year, organisers
said on Thursday.
The two Britons will be honoured with fellow 2012 inductees
Phil Mickelson, former LPGA Tour player Hollis Stacy and Sports
Illustrated writer Dan Jenkins at an induction ceremony in
Florida on May 7.
"This is a special day for the European Tour," chief
executive George O'Grady said in a statement. "Peter Alliss and
Sandy Lyle are both very worthy candidates for the World Golf
Hall of Fame.
"Peter followed a highly acclaimed playing career by
becoming a hugely admired and wonderfully entertaining
commentator.
"Sandy played a pivotal role in raising the image and
popularity of British and European golf with his exceptional
winning performances in the 1985 British Open and the 1988 U.S.
Masters."
Lyle also triumphed at the 1987 Players Championship in
Florida, the event known as golf's unofficial fifth major. The
Scot won 29 tournaments worldwide.
"I am very excited to be honoured by the World Golf Hall of
Fame," said the 53-year-old former Ryder Cup player. "To be
placed in the company of the greatest names in our game is very
special."
Alliss won 23 tournaments worldwide during the 1950s and
1960s, including three British PGA Championships, and once
captured the Italian, Spanish and Portuguese opens in three
consecutive weeks.
The Englishman was also selected for every Britain and
Ireland Ryder Cup team bar one from 1953-69.
"This is all very unexpected," said the 80-year-old. "I am
delighted, surprised, humbled and honoured to be thought of in
this way."
