March 23 The World Golf Hall of Fame is changing its induction process to be more equitable to male and female players.

Until now, the eligibility process for LPGA players has been more stringent, based on a points system that has kept out multiple major champions such as Laura Davies and Dottie Pepper.

Meanwhile, several male players without any major titles, including Colin Montgomerie of Scotland and Masashi "Jumbo" Ozaki of Japan, have been inducted.

Male and female players will now need at least 15 wins on a recognized tour, or two major championships, to be eligible.

Among other big changes, selection will be governed by a 16-person committee, co-chaired by former playing greats Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

Each nominee needs to receive 75 per cent of the committee's vote to gain induction.

The changes were announced by PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem during the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Martyn Herman)